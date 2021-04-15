Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.19 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after acquiring an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

