Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,161 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

PBH stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

