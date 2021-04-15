Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,534 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

