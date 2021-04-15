Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 32,851 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,851 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

