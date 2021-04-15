Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,497 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $234.59 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,768,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

