Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,857,070 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

