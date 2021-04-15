Primoris Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,822% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,651,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.