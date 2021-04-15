Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,945 shares of company stock worth $3,001,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.