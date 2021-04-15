Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.