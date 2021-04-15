Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.95 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.67 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,967.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

