Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 343.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,820 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

