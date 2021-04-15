Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,768 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,761.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

