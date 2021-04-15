Private Capital Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LHC Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.