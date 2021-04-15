Private Capital Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $1,359,587. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

