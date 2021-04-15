PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Securities

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

PRG opened at $43.49 on Monday. PROG has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

