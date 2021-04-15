Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Short Interest Update

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the March 15th total of 931,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

