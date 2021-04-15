Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,559.50 ($20.37) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,521.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,317.39. The stock has a market cap of £40.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,512.75 ($19.76).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

