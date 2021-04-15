PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 351.6% in March

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PTAIY stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

