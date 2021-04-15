Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.25

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 100331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 12,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

