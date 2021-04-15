pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Tops $18.00 on Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $18.00 or 0.00028467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $169,826.29 and approximately $630.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pulltherug.finance Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

