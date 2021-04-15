Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 255,954 shares.The stock last traded at $43.07 and had previously closed at $43.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,797 shares of company stock worth $28,806,529.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

