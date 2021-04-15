Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands Sells 30,380 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

