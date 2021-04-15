PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer Sells 2,800 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PVH opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $114.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

