Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

