Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

