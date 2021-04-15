Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

KTB stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

