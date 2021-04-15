Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Raised by Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 149.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.39 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

