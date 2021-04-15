Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

