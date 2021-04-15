Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Lifted by Analyst

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.