Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $342,397.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,885.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,701 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

