Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Decreased by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

