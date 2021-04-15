Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SS&C Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

