Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

