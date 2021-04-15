QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 400

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 349.60 ($4.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.