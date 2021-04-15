Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sberbank CIB

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by research analysts at Sberbank CIB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QIWI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 139,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

