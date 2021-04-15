QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.51 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $97,719.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

