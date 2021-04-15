QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.75 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.