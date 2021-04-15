Quant (QNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.25 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $42.47 or 0.00067456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $512.72 million and $8.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

