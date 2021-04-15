Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 207.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.