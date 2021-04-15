Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.49 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $36.24 million and approximately $124,364.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,695.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.19 or 0.03898506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.00433642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $816.95 or 0.01303036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00533935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00523143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00398557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00038084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003481 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,742,453 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

