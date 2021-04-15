Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter worth $85,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Quotient Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

