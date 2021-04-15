Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $9.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 766,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,529. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,502 shares of company stock worth $697,435 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after buying an additional 269,380 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

