Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 11,825 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.