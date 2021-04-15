Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 8,175 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.90.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $16,368,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

