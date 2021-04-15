Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 460,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,726. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.