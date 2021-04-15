Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,213. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

