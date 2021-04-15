Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.