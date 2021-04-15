Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

