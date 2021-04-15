Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

OSTK opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

