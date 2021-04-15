Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,080,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

PRI opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

